Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews signs lucrative contract extension

Jake Matthews has signed a contract extension with the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have locked up one of their key offensive pieces with tackle Jake Matthews signing a five-year extension.

Matthews, who was entering the final year of his rookie contracts, will reportedly earn $75m from his new deal.

He is one of the men tasked with protecting quarterback Matt Ryan, who signed a record-breaking $150m five-year extension in May.

Matthews has started 63 of a possible 64 games since being taken sixth overall in the 2014 draft, allowing 19.5 sacks and committing 24 penalties over that span.

His best season came in 2017, when he only allowed three sacks and committed four penalties, elite numbers for his position.

Matthews' new deal is just lower than the one reportedly signed by Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan on Friday, which is worth a reported $80m over five years.