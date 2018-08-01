Free agent WR Eric Decker works out for New England Patriots

Eric Decker spent last season with the Tennessee Titans

Free agent wide receiver Eric Decker worked out Tuesday with the New England Patriots, who are looking to bolster their depth at the position.

Injuries to Jordan Matthews (hamstring), Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Kenny Britt (hamstring) and a pending four-game suspension for Julian Edelman are prompting New England to weigh external receiver options.

Decker, 31, played all 16 games and made eight starts for the Tennessee Titans last year. He caught 54 passes for 563 yards and one touchdown.

The University of Minnesota product was a third-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2010, and he spent four seasons in Denver. In 2013, Decker posted career highs with 87 catches for 1,288 yards. His top touchdown total was 13 in 2012.

Decker spent 2014-16 with the New York Jets, producing the most recent of his three 1,000-yard receiving years in 2015.

In 111 career NFL games, Decker has 439 receptions for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.