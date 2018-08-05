Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson handed contract extension through 2022 season

Doug Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl glory

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has signed a contract extension through to the end of the 2022 season.

Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman have been rewarded with new deals ahead of their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The pair played vital roles in Philadelphia's success last season, which saw them tie a franchise record with a 13-3 regular season record and then go on to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Pederson is starting his third season as Eagles head coach while Roseman has been with the franchise in a variety of executive roles since 2000.

Richard Graves speaks to the Philadelphia Eagles players after their Super Bowl LII win against the New England Patriots Richard Graves speaks to the Philadelphia Eagles players after their Super Bowl LII win against the New England Patriots

"We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organisation's leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl championship," said Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie.

"Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term.

"That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward."