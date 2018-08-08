Aaron Rodgers slams Green Bay Packers team-mates' effort during practice session

Aaron Rodgers was not impressed with team-mates' performance during practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was left disappointed by the team's younger players during a team practice.

On Tuesday, the Packers were running the scout team offence to help their defence prepare for their pre-season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

During the session, the team's younger players failed to run a play that had been drawn up on a card which infuriated the quarterback who was running the practice.

"I think it was one of the worst carded sessions we've had," Rodgers told ESPN. "I don't know how you can make it simpler.

"You literally have what the play would be in our terminology of the card and the effort level was very low, especially what I'm accustomed to, having run that period for a number of years.

"It's not a good start for the carded period for the young guys. I think [DeAngelo] Yancey has really progressed, Geronimo Allison and Jake Kumerow. But everybody else was poor.

"I think it's pretty evident to anybody watching the end of the practice, there were some mental errors. That's the frustrating thing.

"It's one thing if you're picturing a play in your mind and you're thinking about it and you're a little off, but when you're looking at a card that tells you exactly where to line up and exactly where the pay is, there aren't any excuses for that."

Rodgers admitted he did not intend to single out his team-mates, but he said was frustrated with the scout team and stated he is not as patient with his younger team-mates as he once was.

The 34-year-old added: "I'm getting older and grumpier. I've been at this for a long time. I'm tired, too; we're all a little tired.

"When you get a little tired, the fuse gets a little shorter. Again you're in like the 14th play of a 14-play drive and you've got low effort level and a missed assignment, that's a little frustrating."