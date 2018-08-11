Sam Darnold throws touchdown in pre-season debut for the New York Jets

Sam Darnold threw his first NFL pre-season touchdown against the Falcons

Sam Darnold made a positive start to his NFL career with a touchdown pass in his first pre-season game for the New York Jets.

Darnold was selected with the third pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and is battling veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the Jets' quarterback role.

He entered the game against the Atlanta Falcons early in the second quarter and completed 13 of his 16 passes, one of them a 14-yard touchdown pass to Charles Johnson.

Bridgewater had thrown the first touchdown of the game, hitting off-season recruit Isaiah Crowell for a 16-yard score.

The Jets went on to win 17-0 with the Falcons barely using any of their likely first-choice offense.

"I thought I played pretty good. I put the ball where it needed to be," Darnold said.

"I thought I did pretty well. I took care of the football, which was my main priority tonight."

Friday's other game saw the Oakland Raiders defeat the Detroit Lions 16-10.

Eddy Pineiro kicked three field goals for the Raiders, whose only touchdown was a seven-yard pass from Connor Cook to Ryan Switzer.