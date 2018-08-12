New York Jets linebacker suspended for substance abuse

Kevin Pierre-Louis will not be eligible to play against the Detroit Lions

New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was suspended for the opening game of the season without pay due to a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Pierre-Louis will miss New York's game against the Detroit Lions on September 10.

He will be eligible to return to the squad the following day and in the meantime is permitted to take part in pre-season training sessions and friendly games.

The 26-year-old is in his first season with the Jets, having signed a two-year, $5.25m contract as a free agent in the offseason.

Pierre-Louis was arrested for possession of marijuana in January when he was still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He eventually reached a plea deal that will amount to the marijuana charge being dropped if he successfully completes a year of probation.

Pierre-Louis is entering his fifth NFL season. He spent his first three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before playing for the Chiefs last year.