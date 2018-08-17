Tom Brady stars, Nick Foles injured as Patriots beat Eagles in pre-season

0:33 Watch highlights of New England Patriots 37-20 Philadelphia Eagles Watch highlights of New England Patriots 37-20 Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady inspired the New England Patriots in their pre-season Super Bowl rematch against the penalty-prone Philadelphia Eagles.

In his first action since losing in the NFL title game to Philadelphia, Brady completed 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday as the Patriots won 37-20 with a little help from running back James White and fifth-round draft choice Ja'Whaun Bentley.

A night of mixed emotions for Tom Brady and Nick Foles

New England (2-0) built up a 27-7 lead at half-time, but there were big concerns for the Eagles' Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles who left the field in the second quarter with a shoulder injury after a strip sack that Bentley recovered and ran 54 yards for a touchdown.

White caught six passes for 61 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, and also ran for 31 yards in the first half.

Brady was back to winning ways with the Patriots in Massachusetts

The Eagles (0-2) had five penalties for 50 yards in the first quarter, including two for lowering the head to initiate contact and one for hitting a defenceless receiver, and 97 penalty yards in all.

After sitting out last week's exhibition season-opener, Brady led New England to scores on four of the six series he played.

Nate Sudfield replaced Foles to throw for three touchdowns and 312 yards in a 22-for-39 performance.

The Patriots will find out the extent of Foles' injury on Friday.