Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick out indefinitely after Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnosis

Travis Frederick does not know when he will be able to return to NFL action

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick has no timetable for a return to NFL action after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection has been sidelined throughout training camp with a serious of niggling injury issues, now linked to the auto-immune disease which attacks the body's nervous system.

Attacks of Guillain-Barre Syndrome can last for months, although Frederick said doctors have told him the disease had been detected at an early stage.

Frederick was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2013 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in the last four seasons, as well as being named to the 2016 All-Pro team.

In a statement, Frederick said: "In the last 48 hours, I have received two treatments that address my condition and I am feeling much better from an overall strength perspective.

"I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage.

"My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a timetable for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible.

"I am deeply grateful for all of the people who have expressed concern for me throughout the past four weeks, and my team-mates and the Cowboys organisation who have provided me and my family with tremendous support."