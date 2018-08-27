New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr signs signs new five-year deal

0:30 Odell Beckham Jr has signed a record-breaking deal with the Giants Odell Beckham Jr has signed a record-breaking deal with the Giants

Odell Beckham Jr has agreed a new five-year contract extension with the New York Giants which makes him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver.

While terms were not disclosed, the deal with the 25-year-old is worth about $95m (£73.5m) with £50m guaranteed.

"It's a five-year extension, six years total," said Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

"We got him until he's 108. I never worried whether or not we would get it done. I'm pleased, because the litmus test for a contract is that neither side is ticked off before the ink can dry, and neither side should be ticked off.

"It's a very fair deal."

Three-time Pro Bowler Beckham has not played during the pre-season as contract negotiations dragged on but will now likely feature against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his team's season opener on September 9.

"Honestly, I don't even know how to explain it," said Beckham. "I don't know if it's a relief, I don't know - it's a combination of everything. You've worked all your life to get to this point and it's finally here."

He added: "It was just a time of patience and waiting and I knew that it would get done, it just was a matter of when and I'm just so happy that it is finally done now."

Beckham, popularly known simply as "OBJ", shot to global prominence in his rookie season after making an astonishing one-handed catch in a game against the Dallas Cowboys that many pundits acclaimed as one of the greatest catches in NFL history.

In the first three years of his career, Beckham racked up three consecutive seasons with 90 or more receptions and over 1,300 receiving yards, the only player in NFL to achieve the feat.

Last season, however, his campaign was cut short by an ankle injury in October which ruled him out for the rest of the year.