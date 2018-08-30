New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski signs revised deal

Rob Gronkowski's new deal includes a series of performance-based incentives

Rob Gronkowski has signed a revised contract with the New England Patriots a week before the start of the NFL's regular season.

Gronkowski, one of the league's leading tight ends since he was drafted in 2010, could now earn as much as $13.3m this season depending on how many incentives he is able to hit.

Live NFL Live on

The 29-year-old needs to hit three out of four season-long incentives, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, to reach his maximum salary ceiling, and Gronkowski can also earn a further $1m in per-game bonuses.

His restructure is similar to one that happened before the start of last season, when Gronkowski caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

He was part of the Patriots team beaten in Super Bowl LII by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had been looking to win a third title.

Gronkowski, who has 76 career regular-season touchdowns in 102 games, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro as he enters his ninth NFL season.