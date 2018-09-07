Atlanta Falcons 12-18 Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles hold on to secure opening night win
By James Simpson
Last Updated: 07/09/18 6:14am
Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, kicked off the NFL season with an 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Two touchdowns from Jay Ajayi in the second half had the Eagles leading late, and in a final drive reminiscent of last season, Matt Ryan's last-second heave to Julio Jones fell incomplete as Philadelphia held on to win.
Perhaps partly due to a 45-minute delay caused by a weather warning before the game, both sides came out flat in a quiet first half that ended 6-3 to Atlanta.
In the second, Philadelphia came out firing. Head coach Doug Pederson had some tricks up his sleeve as his offense re-created the famous 'Philly Special' trick play from last year's Super Bowl.
This time, it was Nelson Agholor finding Nick Foles for a 15-yard gain ahead of Ajayi's first TD run later in the drive.
Atlanta took the lead again in the fourth quarter, turning a Deion Jones interception of Foles into a score through a Tevin Coleman run, but the Eagles responded with 54-yard drive capped by an 11-yard scamper from Ajayi.
Despite 10 catches and 169 yards from Julio Jones - including a pair of key catches on the final drive - the Eagles stopped Atlanta five times at the goal-line to secure the win.
FIRST QUARTER
Falcons 3-0 Eagles: Matt Bryant 21-yard field goal
SECOND QUARTER
Falcons 3-3 Eagles: Jake Elliott 26-yard field goal
Falcons 6-3 Eagles: Bryant 52-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
Falcons 6-10 Eagles: Ajayi one-yard run (Elliott XP good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Falcons 12-10 Eagles: Coleman nine-yard run (Bryant XP missed)
Falcons 12-18 Eagles: Ajayi 11-yard run (Ajayi run on two-point conversion successful)
Game's key stats
|ATLANTA
|PHILADELPHIA
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Matt Ryan
|21/43 251 0 1
|Nick Foles
|19/34 117 0 1
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Devonta Freeman
|6 36 0
|Jay Ajayi
|15 62 2
|Tevin Coleman
|9 19 1
|Corey Clement
|5 26 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Darren Sproles
|5 10 0
|Julio Jones
|10 169 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Tevin Coleman
|1 26 0
|Zach Ertz
|5 48 0
|Austin Hooper
|3 24 0
|Nelson Agholor
|8 33 0
|Mohamed Sanu
|4 18 0
|Darren Sproles
|4 22 0
|Devonta Freeman
|3 14 0
|Nick Foles
|1 15 0
|Total net yards
|299
|Total net yards
|232