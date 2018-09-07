Atlanta Falcons 12-18 Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles hold on to secure opening night win

Jay Ajayi scored two touchdowns as the Eagles toppled the Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, kicked off the NFL season with an 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Two touchdowns from Jay Ajayi in the second half had the Eagles leading late, and in a final drive reminiscent of last season, Matt Ryan's last-second heave to Julio Jones fell incomplete as Philadelphia held on to win.

Perhaps partly due to a 45-minute delay caused by a weather warning before the game, both sides came out flat in a quiet first half that ended 6-3 to Atlanta.

In the second, Philadelphia came out firing. Head coach Doug Pederson had some tricks up his sleeve as his offense re-created the famous 'Philly Special' trick play from last year's Super Bowl.

This time, it was Nelson Agholor finding Nick Foles for a 15-yard gain ahead of Ajayi's first TD run later in the drive.

Foles was on the receiving end of another throw from a trick play

Atlanta took the lead again in the fourth quarter, turning a Deion Jones interception of Foles into a score through a Tevin Coleman run, but the Eagles responded with 54-yard drive capped by an 11-yard scamper from Ajayi.

Despite 10 catches and 169 yards from Julio Jones - including a pair of key catches on the final drive - the Eagles stopped Atlanta five times at the goal-line to secure the win.

FIRST QUARTER

Jones' massive stat line wasn't enough to help Atlanta get the win

Falcons 3-0 Eagles: Matt Bryant 21-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Falcons 3-3 Eagles: Jake Elliott 26-yard field goal

Falcons 6-3 Eagles: Bryant 52-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Falcons 6-10 Eagles: Ajayi one-yard run (Elliott XP good)

The Eagles defense (including Chris Long) stepped up late

FOURTH QUARTER

Falcons 12-10 Eagles: Coleman nine-yard run (Bryant XP missed)

Falcons 12-18 Eagles: Ajayi 11-yard run (Ajayi run on two-point conversion successful)