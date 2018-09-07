NFL News

Atlanta Falcons 12-18 Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles hold on to secure opening night win

Last Updated: 07/09/18 6:14am

Jay Ajayi scored two touchdowns as the Eagles toppled the Falcons
Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, kicked off the NFL season with an 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Two touchdowns from Jay Ajayi in the second half had the Eagles leading late, and in a final drive reminiscent of last season, Matt Ryan's last-second heave to Julio Jones fell incomplete as Philadelphia held on to win.

Perhaps partly due to a 45-minute delay caused by a weather warning before the game, both sides came out flat in a quiet first half that ended 6-3 to Atlanta.

In the second, Philadelphia came out firing. Head coach Doug Pederson had some tricks up his sleeve as his offense re-created the famous 'Philly Special' trick play from last year's Super Bowl.

This time, it was Nelson Agholor finding Nick Foles for a 15-yard gain ahead of Ajayi's first TD run later in the drive.

Foles was on the receiving end of another throw from a trick play
Atlanta took the lead again in the fourth quarter, turning a Deion Jones interception of Foles into a score through a Tevin Coleman run, but the Eagles responded with 54-yard drive capped by an 11-yard scamper from Ajayi.

Despite 10 catches and 169 yards from Julio Jones - including a pair of key catches on the final drive - the Eagles stopped Atlanta five times at the goal-line to secure the win.

FIRST QUARTER

Jones' massive stat line wasn't enough to help Atlanta get the win
Falcons 3-0 Eagles: Matt Bryant 21-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Falcons 3-3 Eagles: Jake Elliott 26-yard field goal

Falcons 6-3 Eagles: Bryant 52-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Falcons 6-10 Eagles: Ajayi one-yard run (Elliott XP good)

The Eagles defense (including Chris Long) stepped up late
FOURTH QUARTER

Falcons 12-10 Eagles: Coleman nine-yard run (Bryant XP missed)

Falcons 12-18 Eagles: Ajayi 11-yard run (Ajayi run on two-point conversion successful)

Game's key stats

ATLANTA PHILADELPHIA
Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int
Matt Ryan 21/43 251 0 1 Nick Foles 19/34 117 0 1
Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD
Devonta Freeman 6 36 0 Jay Ajayi 15 62 2
Tevin Coleman 9 19 1 Corey Clement 5 26 0
Receiving Rec Yds TD Darren Sproles 5 10 0
Julio Jones 10 169 0 Receiving Rec Yds TD
Tevin Coleman 1 26 0 Zach Ertz 5 48 0
Austin Hooper 3 24 0 Nelson Agholor 8 33 0
Mohamed Sanu 4 18 0 Darren Sproles 4 22 0
Devonta Freeman 3 14 0 Nick Foles 1 15 0
Total net yards 299 Total net yards 232

