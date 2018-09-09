Arizona Cardinals sign David Johnson to three-year, $39m extension

The Arizona Cardinals have signed star running back David Johnson to a three-year, $39m extension through the 2021 season.

The deal includes $30m guaranteed and could reach up to $45m with incentives, according to NFL Media.

Johnson will make $1.88m this season in the fourth and final year of the rookie deal he signed in 2015 as a third-round pick out of Northern Iowa.

Coming off a wrist injury that limited to one game last season, Johnson has rushed for 1,843 yards and 24 touchdowns on 429 attempts in 33 career games.

David Johnson has scored 33 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons

He also has caught 122 passes for 1,403 yards and eight touchdowns, and has 598 yards and a touchdown on 22 kickoff returns.

Johnson had a record-breaking campaign in 2016, leading the NFL and setting a franchise record with 2,118 scrimmage yards (1,239 rushing and 879 receiving).

He also led the NFL and set a franchise record with 20 touchdowns, including a franchise-record 16 rushing touchdowns.

"I think everyone has a question mark on me," Johnson said on Wednesday. "They don't know how good I'm going to be. I don't know. A lot of people probably overlook what I did in 2016."