Dez Bryant critical of Cowboys, wants to sign for Patriots or Redskins

Dez Bryant was critical of the Dallas Cowboys on social media on Sunday, as he revealed he would like to sign for the New England Patriots or the Washington Redskins.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is a free agent after being released by the Cowboys in April.

Dallas also surprisingly cut veteran kicker Dan Bailey - the second most accurate in the NFL since 2011 - and lost 11-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten to retirement.

That has left the Cowboys searching for answers on offense and they struggled in their season opener, losing 16-8 to the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina's defense had six sacks in all and limited the Cowboys to 232 yards.

The Panthers limited the Cowboys to 60 yards and four first downs to take a 10-0 lead into the locker room.

Prescott was 19 of 29 for 170 passing yards but directed only one scoring drive, while Ezekiel Elliott was held to 69 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Bailey's replacement, Brett Maher, missed his only kick at goal from 47 yards in the third quarter.

Bryant believes many of the Cowboys problems on offense would be solved if he and Bailey had been kept on the roster.

Last thing DAN BAILEY!!!!!! 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

The 29-year-old also appeared to have little sympathy for Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan after a difficult outing for his offence.

Earlier, Bryant revealed he would like to play in New England, where the presence of Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman would likely create favourable match-ups for him, or for the Redskins.