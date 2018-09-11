Detroit Lions 17-48 New York Jets: Sam Darnold gets over rocky start to help Jets past Lions

Quarterback Sam Darnold recovered from an unconvincing first quarter of his NFL career to guide the New York Jets to a 48-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

All eyes were on Darnold as the 21-year-old made his debut, and he got off to a nightmare start by throwing an intercepted pass to Quandre Diggs, and the ensuing touchdown gave the Lions an early first-quarter lead.

Darnold's first ever play in a Jets jersey resulting in a 'pick six' suggested that it was going to be a long evening for the No 3 overall draft pick, and this was followed by two first-quarter sacks. However, things soon started looking up for Darnold and the Jets, as they put together an impressive drive which finished in Isaiah Crowell crossing to bring parity to the scoreboard.

Darnold was sacked twice in the opening quarter

If it took just one quarter for the former USC student to adjust to life as a NFL franchise quarterback, then the Jets could have an exciting season ahead. He sent a 41-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson early in the second quarter to set the tone for the remainder of the game.

The Lions did hit back through Golden Tate to bring it back to 17-17, but that is as good as it got for the NFC North side.

From there, Darnold got lift-off. finding Quincy Enunwa for a touchdown, before Darron Lee landed a 'pick six'. Once the floodgates were opened, the Jets began to run riot. Andre Roberts scored six from a punt return, and Crowell ran for another.

Matthew Stafford's range was off, as the Jets recorded five interceptions, and were capitalising fully.

Ultimately, the visiting side ran out convincing winners on a scoreline of 48-17.

FIRST QUARTER

Jets 0-7 Lions: Quandre Diggs 37-yard interception (Matt Prater extra-point good)

Jets 7-7 Lions: Isaiah Crowell 6-yard run (Jason Myers extra-point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Jets 10-7 Lions: Jason Myers 35-yard field goal

Jets 17-7 Lions: Sam Darnold 41-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson (Jason Myers extra-point good)

Jets 17-10 Lions: Matt Prater 21-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Jets 17-17 Lions: Matthew Stafford 24-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate (Matt Prater extra-point good)

Jets 24-17 Lions: Sam Darnold 21-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Enunwa (Jason Myers extra-point good)

Jets 31-17 Lions: Darron Lee 36-yard interception (Jason Myers extra-point good)

Jets 38-17 Lions: Andre Roberts 78-yard punt return (Jason Myers extra-point good)

Jets 41-17 Lions: Jason Myers 31-yard field goal

Jets 48-17 Lions: Isaiah Crowell 62-yard run (Jason Myers extra-point good)