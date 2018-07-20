Castleford v Huddersfield: Giants can secure Super League survival

Simon Woolford says the Giants are a team on the up

Huddersfield can secure their Super League survival with a game to spare by toppling high-flying Castleford on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.

The Giants looked destined for a place in the Super 8s Qualifiers when Simon Woolford was appointed as head coach at the end of April but seven wins from their last eight matches have propelled them to within touching distance of safety.

One more win from the last two rounds of the regular season would clinch a top-eight spot and leave the other four teams in the danger zone battling it out for the one remaining place.

Two of those four teams are also in action on Friday night and Leeds and Hull KR, who host Widnes and Warrington respectively, will be keeping a close eye on events at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants Live on

Both the Rhinos and the Robins know one more slip would be fatal but victory would keep the pressure on Wakefield and Catalans Dragons, the other two teams in trouble.

"We're definitely a team on the up," said Woolford. "We've come a long way in the last eight weeks.

"The guys have built some confidence and belief and the fact is our destiny is in our own hands."

Castleford hooker Paul McShane has been impressed by the Giants' transformation.

Paul McShane heaped praise on the Giants' current run of form

"Their form has turned and they're playing some good rugby," McShane said.

"A couple of months ago you wouldn't have thought they would have been in the top eight but they're going to be desperate to keep in that mix.

"But it's the same for us, we want to be pushing for the top two now."

The Tigers have lost just one of their last seven matches to climb up to third in the table and they have won their last six meetings with Huddersfield, whose last success was a 40-26 Super 8s home victory in September 2015.

"They've been a top team for a long time now," Woolford said. "They're obviously hard to beat at home and they're pretty consistent with their performances but it's more about us and where we can improve."

Huddersfield are boosted by the return from suspension of forward Ukuma Ta'ai, while Woolford must decide whether to keep Jake Mamo at full-back or recall Jordan Rankin - who sat out the win over Wigan with a slight calf problem - and whether to bring back fit-again hooker Kruise Leeming.

Castleford have half-back Jamie Ellis and forward Nathan Massey back after missing the win over Salford and coach Daryl Powell has called up teenage second rower Lewis Peachey for what would be his debut in place of Joe Wardle, who misses out on a reunion with his old club after picking up an ankle injury.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Jamie Ellis, Kieran Gill, Oliver Holmes, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Nathan Massey, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Junior Moors, Lewis Peachey, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Danny Brough, Paul Clough, Leroy Cudjoe, Matty English, Dale Ferguson, Lee Gaskell, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Michael Lawrence, Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Aaron Murphy, Adam O'Brien, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith, Ukuma Ta'ai, Jordan Turner.