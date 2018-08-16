Castleford v Warrington: Daryl Powell expecting focused Wolves in top-four clash

Daryl Powell believes Wolves will come out firing on Friday night

Castleford coach Daryl Powell is not expecting Wembley finalists Warrington to lose their focus when they meet in a top-four Super 8s clash at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

The two clubs are jostling for a home semi-final and, while Powell's Tigers have only one trophy left to play for, the Wolves still have high hopes of completing the double.

Last week Warrington thrashed Catalans - their opponents in the upcoming Challenge Cup final - and Powell therefore believes the momentum is with Friday's visitors.

"Warrington are in a pretty good run of form," Powell said. "Obviously they're in the Challenge Cup final and they've got minimal injuries. They've been pretty fortunate from that perspective.

"We managed to beat them a few weeks ago with quite a few missing but we know that we're going to have to play well.

"They're going to be wanting to put in a really good performance before they go to Wembley and we're going to have to make sure we play over the top of them."

Stefan Ratchford makes a return to the Wolves squad

With one eye on Wembley, Warrington coach Steve Price rested full-back Stefan Ratchford and forwards Ben Murdoch-Masila and Mike Cooper for last week's prequel against the Dragons.

All three now return on Friday in place of winger Josh Charnley and packmen Harvey Livett and Ben Westwood, while Powell will give a home debut to full-back Peter Mata'utia, who has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained on his debut at Widnes last month.

Grant Millington returns to the side, but Jesse Sene-Lefao and Adam Milner miss out after picking up injuries in the defeat at Wigan. Young full-back Calum Turner is also included in the 19-man squad.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Jamie Ellis, Kieran Gill, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Junior Moors, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Calum Turner, Joe Wardle, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Ben Murdoch Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Morgan Smith, Bodene Thompson.