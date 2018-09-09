London 34-8 Toulouse: Broncos brush aside visitors to stay in the hunt for promotion

Alex Walker scored twice for the Broncos against Toulouse

London Broncos kept alive their promotion ambitions as they brushed aside Toulouse 34-8 in the Qualifiers on Sunday.

James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon Alex Walker (2) and Ben Hellewell crossed the whitewash for the home side, while Jarrod Sammut slotted 14 points from the tee. Stanislas Robin and Arthur Romano responded with unconverted scores for the visitors.

London's victory - their second in the Super 8s - puts them on four points and takes them to fifth in the table, equal on competition points with Toronto in fourth, and Toulouse in fifth. There is a slender points difference of just 18 currently separating the three clubs with three rounds remaining in the Super 8s.

The Wolfpack will face off with Toulouse in the next round, while the Broncos head to Hull KR to take on Tim Sheens' side, who are still alive in the quest for Super League status as they sit third after winning three of their first four clashes.