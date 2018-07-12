LISTEN: Golden Point - Blake Austin, Super League marquee players & Toronto Wolfpack

On the latest episode of Super League Golden Point, the team discuss all of the latest news, talking points and freshest signings from the world of rugby league.

This week, Brian Carney is joined by Barrie McDermott and Terry O'Connor and the trio talk at length about Warrington's marquee signing for 2019, Blake Austin, and the pressure on marquee players within Super League.

The Australian stand-off signed from Canberra Raiders on a three-year contract on Monday and is described by coach Steve Price as "an excitement machine".

The 27-year-old playmaker will take the place of the Wolves' marquee player Tyrone Roberts when he leaves at the end of the season. Can he fare better?

Carney concentrated his Sky Sports column on recruitment this week and its difficulties. Who else could we see arrive and depart these shores?

The team are also joined by Toronto Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley via the phone to discuss their Championship Shield success and their promotion prospects.

