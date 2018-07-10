Warrington sign Australian stand-off Blake Austin

Blake Austin is joining Warrington Wolves on a three-year contract

Warrington have announced the signing of Australian stand-off Blake Austin, a player described by coach Steve Price as "an excitement machine", on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old Canberra playmaker will take the place of the Wolves' marquee player Tyrone Roberts when he leaves at the end of the season.

"I've watched Blake closely for a number of years over in the NRL and he's a guy who, when you come to review the opposition, your game plan heavily revolves around, which says a lot about the type of player he is," Price said.

"He has an outstanding running game and is always a threat with the ball in his hand. He's a big body so hard to handle, with electric footwork.

"When I was fortunate to be assistant coach alongside Shane Flanagan at Cronulla Sharks for the semi-final down at Canberra, we heavily revolved our game plan around Blake as he's certainly an excitement machine.

"This is a massive coup for our club as a number of clubs were in for him in both the UK and Australia which says a lot about the quality of player he is."

Austin has scored 42 tries in 114 appearances in the National Rugby League

Austin began his NRL career with Penrith in 2011 and had a season at Wests Tigers before joining Canberra ahead of the 2015 season.

Austin said: "I'm really excited to be joining the Warrington Wolves. No-one I've spoken to has had a bad word to say about the club.

"I'm stoked I get the chance to come over in what I believe can be the best years of my footy career, and not a cameo at the tail end of my career.

"My partner and I have always wanted to experience England and the Super League and I can't wait to embrace the Wolves and everything Warrington has to offer."