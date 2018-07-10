Warrington sign Australian stand-off Blake Austin
By Press Association
Last Updated: 10/07/18 2:10pm
Warrington have announced the signing of Australian stand-off Blake Austin, a player described by coach Steve Price as "an excitement machine", on a three-year contract.
The 27-year-old Canberra playmaker will take the place of the Wolves' marquee player Tyrone Roberts when he leaves at the end of the season.
"I've watched Blake closely for a number of years over in the NRL and he's a guy who, when you come to review the opposition, your game plan heavily revolves around, which says a lot about the type of player he is," Price said.
"He has an outstanding running game and is always a threat with the ball in his hand. He's a big body so hard to handle, with electric footwork.
"When I was fortunate to be assistant coach alongside Shane Flanagan at Cronulla Sharks for the semi-final down at Canberra, we heavily revolved our game plan around Blake as he's certainly an excitement machine.
"This is a massive coup for our club as a number of clubs were in for him in both the UK and Australia which says a lot about the quality of player he is."
Austin began his NRL career with Penrith in 2011 and had a season at Wests Tigers before joining Canberra ahead of the 2015 season.
Austin said: "I'm really excited to be joining the Warrington Wolves. No-one I've spoken to has had a bad word to say about the club.
"I'm stoked I get the chance to come over in what I believe can be the best years of my footy career, and not a cameo at the tail end of my career.
"My partner and I have always wanted to experience England and the Super League and I can't wait to embrace the Wolves and everything Warrington has to offer."