Wigan Warriors edge out Warrington Wolves in dramatic finale

1:53 Wigan's Josh Woods was engulfed by his team-mates after scoring the winning drop goal at the DW Stadium Wigan's Josh Woods was engulfed by his team-mates after scoring the winning drop goal at the DW Stadium

A last-gasp drop goal from Josh Woods propelled Wigan to a stunning 13-12 victory over Warrington in their latest Super League clash at the DW Stadium.

The Wolves trailed for most of the game but thought they had secured at least a point when former Wigan favourite Josh Charnley went over for a try four minutes from the end to tie the scores.

But full-back Stefan Ratchford was narrowly wide with the touchline conversion and scrum-half Tyrone Roberts was off target with a drop-goal attempt before Wood, deputising for the injured George Williams, showed composure beyond his tender years to land the decisive score.

Although they were out-scored by three tries to two, depleted Wigan were deserved winners after bossing the game for long periods.

The victory was sweet revenge for their recent 23-0 Challenge Cup defeat as they put daylight between themselves and the third-placed Wolves.

It was a feisty, no-frills contest that was illuminated by an accomplished display at centre by John Bateman while no one toiled harder in a losing cause than Warrington veteran Ben Westwood, who was typically Trojan on his 500th

career appearance and deserved his guard of honour from his appreciative team-mates at the end.

Wigan's Liam Paisley powers over for a crucial score against the Wolves

Wigan made light of the absence of inspirational captain Sean O'Loughlin and went in front after 12 minutes when full-back Sam Tomkins freed speedy winger Tom Davies for the opening try.

Warrington, aiming for a third successive win at the DW Stadium, hit back when centre Toby King sliced through the home defence for a try and ought to have gone in front when left winger Tom Lineham broke clear but Ratchford spilled the final pass.

The Warriors suffered a blow when experienced second-rower Liam Farrell went off with a shoulder injury but his replacement Liam Paisley made the most of his opportunity within three minutes of his appearance off the bench as he took Thomas Leuluai's short pass to crash over for his first try for the club.

Tomkins kicked his second conversion to make it 12-4 and had a drop-goal attempt on the stroke of half-time charged down by Ratchford.

Wigan's Tom Davies crosses for the first try at the DW Stadium

Wigan ought to have been further ahead but their injury problems continued in the second half with the departure of prop Tony Clubb, while Warrington lost hooker Daryl Clark midway through the second half with a neck injury sustained

in an incident referee Chris Kendall put on report.

With both defences on top, stalemate ensued for much of the second quarter until a cut-out pass from Warrington stand-off Kevin Brown got Lineham over for his side's second try on 62 minutes.

That sparked the visitors, who scored again when Charnley took Mitch Brown's pass to force his way over at the corner and touch down despite three defenders hanging onto him.

It was all in vain, however, as Woods provided the finishing touch in a wonderful finale.

Reaction

1:46 Hear the thoughts of Wigan coach Shaun Wane after his side's dramatic late win over Warrington Hear the thoughts of Wigan coach Shaun Wane after his side's dramatic late win over Warrington

1:12 Defeated Warrington coach Steve Price chats to Sky Sports after his side's late loss at Wigan Defeated Warrington coach Steve Price chats to Sky Sports after his side's late loss at Wigan