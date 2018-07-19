Ryan Hall to join Sydney Roosters from Leeds Rhinos

Ryan Hall will move to NRL side Sydney Roosters at the end of the season

Leeds and England winger Ryan Hall will join NRL side Sydney Roosters in 2019 on a two-year deal.

Hall rejected a new deal from the reigning Super League champions and announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving his home-town club.

Roosters recruitment manager Adam Hartigan says England's all-time record try scorer will be a fantastic addition to their team.

"Ryan has expressed a desire to test himself in the NRL," he said. "And we are pleased to have secured his services.

"A natural finisher blessed with size, speed and strength, we believe that Ryan will be a terrific fit within our squad and we look forward to welcoming him to the club later this year."

Hall, who has been at Leeds since making his debut in 2007, has won six Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cup titles during his time at Headingley.

He has made 327 appearances and scored 231 tries - making him the club's fifth-highest try scorer of all time.

Hall has won six Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups during his time at Leeds

Hall spoke of his desire for a new challenge, saying: "I have had 12 amazing seasons as a Leeds Rhinos player and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.

"For me personally, I feel that this is the right time for a new challenge after such a long period at the club and my decision in no way reflects on the Rhinos.

"Words cannot really do justice to how much representing my home town club and enjoying so much success has meant to me.

"My focus now is on the remainder of this season and putting the Rhinos in the best possible position for next season and beyond."