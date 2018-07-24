Liverpool hope to host 2021 Rugby League World Cup game at Anfield

Anfield hosted the 2016 Four Nations final

Liverpool is finalising a bid to attract one of the high-profile matches at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup to Anfield.

Anfield hosted the final of the 2016 Four Nations Series and will be a venue for the second Test between England and New Zealand on November 3.

Liverpool City Council, working in partnership with Wirral Council, is also calling for Tranmere's Prenton Park to host a match in the Women's World Cup and for wheelchair matches be staged at the Greenbank Sports Academy and the Echo Arena Liverpool on the Mersey waterfront.

Wendy Simon, deputy Mayor of Liverpool, said: "Liverpool has developed a phenomenal track record in hosting major sporting and cultural events and the Rugby League World Cup in 2021 would be a fantastic fit for the city and wider region."

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said: "Liverpool Football Club continues to invest in Anfield Stadium to make it a destination to host more sporting events and we're delighted to support the council's bid for the city to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 here in Liverpool."

Liverpool say they will submit their bid ahead of next Tuesday's deadline. An announcement on venues will be made in January.