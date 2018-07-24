Oldham forward Danny Bridge banned for nine months for assaulting a referee

Oldham forward Danny Bridge has been banned for nine months for assaulting a referee.

The 25-year-old former Warrington back rower was charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a grade F offence following the incident in the 74th minute of Oldham's 15-8 Betfred League 1 defeat at Keighley earlier this month.

It is believed Bridge, a former Ireland international who has also played for Featherstone, Bradford, Rochdale and Swinton, ran into referee Billy Pearson who then fell to the ground.

A grade F charge, which is at the high end of the disciplinary tariff, carries a suspension of at least eight matches or a specific period of suspension and an independent disciplinary panel opted to impose a nine-month ban.

Bridge, who pleaded guilty when he appeared at a hearing in Leeds on Tuesday evening, was also fined £75.