Race to the Qualifiers: Who needs what in order to finish in the top four of the Betfred Championship?

Toulouse are in the driving seat as they sit second in the log with one round remaining

Toronto Wolfpack have already claimed the League Leaders' shield, so they are guaranteed a spot in the Qualifiers, but there is still plenty to play for in the rest of the competition.

In fact, of the six Betfred Championship games in the final round of the regular season, there is something riding on the result of five of them.

We look at what each of the five teams need in order to claim an all-important place in this season's Qualifiers...

2nd: Toulouse Olympique XIII

Competition points: 31

Points difference: +436

Final fixture: Dewsbury Rams (H)

Can Toulouse keep the chasing pack at bay with a win over Dewsbury?

Toulouse are one of three teams who have their fate in their own hands; a win for the French outfit would see them in the Qualifiers regardless of any other result in the final round. If they lose and other results go their way then they could still finish in the top four - and potentially even stay second - however a loss could see them miss out entirely if at least three of the four teams below them claim a victory.

Toulouse are playing the Rams at home, so they will fancy their chances of staying in the top four, but they will be wary of underestimating Dewsbury. They will also be aware that a top-two finish would ensure them more home games than the other two teams who make the Qualifiers, something they won't want to miss out on.

3rd: London Broncos

Competition points: 31

Points difference: +418

Final fixture: Barrow Raiders (A)

London Broncos' Kieran Dixon

Similar to Toulouse, London are in charge of their destiny, and given they are only 18 points behind Toulouse in terms of points difference, they could even claim second place with a big enough win - or even a draw if the French side loses to the Rams.

The Broncos will hope that the Raiders feel there is nothing to play for, and will be aiming to replicate the 56-12 result they claimed in the reverse fixture in the first round of the season in February.

4th: Halifax RLFC

Competition points: 31

Points difference: +195

Final fixture: Rochdale Hornets (H)

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall will be hoping his side can win and keep their fate in their own hands

Halifax are the third and final side who are in control of their route to the top four. A win would ensure a place in the Qualifiers, but a loss wouldn't necessarily rule them out. If Featherstone and Leigh lose, then Halifax are safe regardless of what happens in their game against the Hornets.

That said, playing the side bottom of the table at home will mean they are aiming for two points and a guaranteed place in the top four.

5th: Featherstone Rovers

Competition points: 30

Points difference: +381

Final fixture: Toronto Wolfpack (A)

Featherstone have the hardest task of all in the race for the Qualifier places

Featherstone have arguably the biggest mountain to climb if they are to make it into the top four. Not only do they need other results to go their way, but they have to beat the Wolfpack in Toronto (or draw and hope that Leigh and Halifax lose) before they can even start worrying about other results.

Toulouse, the Broncos and Halifax are all on more competition points, so if those teams all win there is no way for Featherstone to get into the top four.

On the other hand if the results above them do go their way, then Rovers can sneak into fourth place with as little as a draw. Rovers are in fifth place currently, with a vastly superior points difference to Halifax in fourth place. So if Halifax lose, or the Broncos lose heavily, then a stalemate against the top side could be enough for Featherstone to make it into the Qualifiers.

6th: Leigh Centurions

Competition points: 30

Points difference: +317

Final fixture: Sheffield Eagles (H)

Leigh are in sixth place, but can still finish in the top four of the Championship

Featherstone are playing a team they beat 40-6 earlier in the season, but a win is just one of the things they need this weekend if they are to feature in the Qualifiers.

In addition to a victory over the Eagles, the Centurions need two of the teams above them to lose - though a win for Leigh and draws for Featherstone and Halifax would see the Centurions through in fourth spot. It's an unenviable position, with so much needed in order to go through - all that Leigh can do is beat Sheffield and hope the other results are kind to them.

Final-round fixtures

Saturday

Toulouse Olympique XIII v Dewsbury Rams (5pm)

Toronto Wolfpack v Featherstone Rovers (6.30pm BST)

Sunday

Barrow Raiders v London Broncos (3pm)

Leigh Centurions v Sheffield Eagles (3pm)

Halifax RLFC v Rochdale Hornets (3pm)

Batley Bulldogs v Swinton Lions (3pm)