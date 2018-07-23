Salford Red Devils ask fans to help raise transfer funds

Salford want to raise transfer funds as they battle relegation from Super League

Salford are appealing to their fans to raise cash to help them make a plunge into the transfer market before Friday's signing deadline.

The Red Devils face a battle to avoid relegation to the Betfred Championship after a bottom-four finish in Super League consigned them to the Super 8s Qualifiers.

New signing Jackson Hastings has arrived in the country in time for Friday's final match of the regular season against Leeds and coach Ian Watson wants to add more faces.

Jackson Hastings could make his Salford debut against Leeds on Friday

Club sponsors Capricorn Security have come together with supporters to launch a squad-building fundraiser but they have just four days to raise money for new signings.

Capricorn director Paul King said: "Capricorn's roots are based in Salford and we are huge fans of the city, the people and the club so we are delighted to have the opportunity to kick off this squad builder with the opening donation.

"We are asking the club's fantastic supporters to rally around and contribute as much as they can before transfer deadline on Friday."