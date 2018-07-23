Best of the round - Super League divides, Giants make strides, Leeds win!

Jermaine McGillvary scored an eye-catching hat-trick in Huddersfield's win over Castleford

Super 8s divide, Castleford prove no match for Huddersfield's momentum and Leeds claim first win in nine games.

As Super League divides into its top and bottom tiers, we look at some of the best moments from the last round of games.

Try of the Round

1:54 All the tries in Leeds' 34-0 win over Widnes All the tries in Leeds' 34-0 win over Widnes

So often the catalyst for Leeds' scores, Matt Parcell found himself on the end of a jaw-dropping exhibition-style score for Rhinos in their comprehensive 34-0 win over lowly Widnes.

Offloads, sidesteps, and body swerves punctuated a free-flowing heads-up move that crisscrossed the field, before Parcel cut through the defensive line to put the gloss on a remarkable effort.

Performance of the Round

It's difficult to look past Fouad Yaha's four-try contribution for Catalans Dragons, who secured their place in Super League 2019 with a 44-10 win over Salford.

4:07 Highlights from Perpignan as Catalans Dragons clinched their spot in the Super 8s with victory over Salford Red Devils Highlights from Perpignan as Catalans Dragons clinched their spot in the Super 8s with victory over Salford Red Devils

At first glance, Yaha's haul may have looked on the easy side, but it was more a case of lines of running and positioning making hard work look easy!

Hit of the Round

After being dominated in the opening 10 minutes against Castleford, Giants dusted themselves down to deliver one of the performances of their season with a 32-18 display of real intent at the Jungle.

And their collective sense of desire and purpose was best symbolised by Dale Ferguson's bone-jangling hit on Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e.

0:55 Dale Ferguson put in a massive hit on Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e during Huddersfield's Super League win over Castleford on Friday Dale Ferguson put in a massive hit on Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e during Huddersfield's Super League win over Castleford on Friday

In fairness to the Cas player, he was back on his feet in an instant but it was the bruising moment on a night when Castleford suffered many.

Bittersweet performance

1:59 All the tries from Warrington's win over Hull KR All the tries from Warrington's win over Hull KR

Not for the first time this season, Warrington's Tyrone Roberts imposed his will on a contest to great effect.

But his try and five goals in the 34-20 win that condemned Hull KR to an end-of-season relegation battle left something of a bittersweet aftertaste with Wolves fans now knowing that Roberts is being lured back to Australia.

Power of Momentum

1:42 Jermaine McGillvary reflects on his hat-trick for Huddersfield against Castleford Jermaine McGillvary reflects on his hat-trick for Huddersfield against Castleford

Many expected Castleford to dispatch Huddersfield and climb further into the Super League stratosphere inhabited by St Helens and Wigan, but Huddersfield have been the real form team of late and they proved away from home that momentum and building confidence can be a deadly combination.

For more evidence, you need look no further than the hat-trick scored by flying winger Jermaine McGillvary.

The numbers game

Pauli Pauli who scored two of Wakefield's 12 unanswered tries against Hull FC

Wakefield secured their Super League status and consigned champions Leeds to the Qualifiers with a remarkable 72-10 victory over Hull.

Trinity needed to win one of their final two regular-season games and they confirmed their place in the top eight in some style by running in 12 unanswered tries.

It was a score you had to look twice at.

Normal order restored?

After a nine-match winless streak, can we now expect a halt to Leeds slide under new coach Kevin Sinfield?

Tom Briscoe and Ash Handley celebrate the end of Leeds' winless streak

Rhinos did produce some real quality in that win over Widnes but at the same time, it was against a side who have suffered even greater pain this season? Like the fixtures yet to come, much remains to be seen.