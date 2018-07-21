Wakefield's Tom Johnstone signs new long-term contract
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 21/07/18 1:36pm
Wakefield have handed highly-rated winger Tom Johnstone a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of 2022.
The 22-year-old academy product, who is in England coach Wayne Bennett's elite training squad, was already contracted to the end of 2020 but was delighted to sign a two-year extension.
"I've loved my time here," he said. "As soon as I got the option to stay for a few more years by extending my contract, I jumped at it.
"I can't wait to see what happens over the next four and a half years."
Wakefield coach Chris Chester said: "It's fantastic news, especially with all the speculation surrounding our top players. It's a massive re-signing for the club.
"If you look at the squad now, we've pretty much got everyone we want tied down to long-term deals."