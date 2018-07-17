NRL Talking points: Sam Burgess and Todd Carney

Sam Burgess (L) has high praise for his Rabbitoh's team-mates

Jenna Brooks has the latest from the NRL as Sam Burgess praises his team. Plus Todd Carney's move back to Super League hits a road block.

Optimistic Burgess

Sam Burgess rates this South Sydney team better than the side that won the Premiership four years ago.

He may have a point. The Bunnies haven't lost a game since April and after 18 rounds are top of the ladder.

"We're playing better football than in 2014," Burgess said.

"Some of the shape that we're throwing and the combinations we've got going at the moment are probably better than what we had in 2014.

"But that's probably a reflection of the competition as well. Everyone improves year-in and year-out and adapts with the times.

"Whether that means we're going to do the same thing as 2014, that's a different story. The competition is completely different. We understand that."

Robert Jennings scores for the Rabbitohs

Souths beat the Bulldogs 24-6 on Saturday to record a ninth straight win - the most they have won in a row in almost 30 years, but the England international says they are not getting too carried away.

"It really doesn't count, the amount of games you win in a row," Burgess said.

"You've got to be consistent, we understand that. But also you've got to get it right when the time's right and we all know when that is.

The Rabbitohs are joint-favourites with Melbourne to be crowned premiers this year.

"When finals come around, there's no point winning nine in a row and resting on that because people don't care about it."

Carney hold-up

Todd Carney's return to Super League will have to wait a little bit longer.

Hull KR have signed the controversial player until the end of the season, but the club are being made to wait.

Carney's return to Super League has hit a snag

The former Catalans and Salford playmaker is being forced to pay £8,400 to his former club Northern Pride.

Carney, who transferred to the North Sydney Bears from the Queensland Cup side, to be closer to family, didn't pay the transfer fee - which would have released him from the three-year contract.

Pride chairman, Tony Williamson said that the last thing they wanted to do was stand in the way of Carney playing, but that he still had unresolved contractual issues with the club.

"We are waiting for him and his manager to pick up the phone and resolve those issues so everyone can move forward," Williamson said.

"We're not doing this to be smart or prevent his career from progressing, we're doing this to compensate the fact he walked out on a three-year contract after six months."

Until Carney or Hull KR pay the fee, the former Dally M winner will not be permitted to play the sport.

Rumour mill

Isaac Luke on the attack for the Warriors

Could Isaac Luke be the next NRL player to make the switch to Super League in 2019?

The Warriors hooker has been linked with a move to the UK, after reports suggest the New Zealand side are reluctant to re-sign the player, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

It looks like Joel Moon could be headed the other way.

Reports suggest Melbourne, the Roosters and Newcastle are interested in the Leeds player, who is out of contract at the end of 2018.

Moon might not be the only Rhinos player headed Down Under. It's understood the Roosters are in talks and close to signing Ryan Hall for 2019.

The club are looking to replace winger Blake Ferguson, who will leave the club for Parramatta on a three-year deal from next season.