Adam Milner signs contract extension with Castleford Tigers

Adam Milner has decided to stay put at Castleford Tigers

Adam Milner has agreed a three-year contract extension with Castleford Tigers.

The 26-year-old has ended months of speculation about a possible NRL move to stay with the Tigers until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Milner has risen through the youth ranks at the Tigers and made his Super League debut back in 2010 against Huddersfield Giants.

Just a few weeks ago the loose forward made his 200th appearance for the club against Hull KR.

"I'm really pleased to have signed my new deal here with the Tigers," Milner told the club's website.

"There has been a lot of negotiating this year and I'm so happy to be here for the next three years,"

"It's tempting when NRL clubs come in declaring their interest. Australia is sort of the big city lights.

"I sat down with my agent at the end of last season and we thought there was an opportunity to fulfil a boyhood dream of mine and go challenge myself in the NRL.

"But Cas have been good and have been very patient with me, and I'm really happy I have signed and got my future sorted here.

"I've seen how far the club has come in the eight years that I've been here, and when you look at us now you have to say we are definitely a top-four team in the Super League competition.

"Hopefully in the next three years we can take that to the next step and win the big games and win some more silverware."

Director of rugby Jon Wells added: "Castleford Tigers are thrilled to be able to announce the retention of Adam Milner.

"He is rightly thought of as one of the best talents in Super League and we have made it an absolute priority this season to make sure he is with us for next season and beyond,"

Castleford Tigers take on Huddersfield Giants at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle tonight live on Sky Sports.

A win for the Tigers will see them jump into second place in Super League while victory for the Giants would seal a spot in the Super 8s and guarantee Super League survival in 2019.