James Clare commits to Castleford with two-year contract extension

Castleford winger James Clare has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 27-year-old rejoined the Tigers at the start of the 2018 season from Leigh on a 12-month deal and has impressed coach Daryl Powell enough to earn a new contract which will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2020.

Clare has so far made 40 appearances in his two stints with the club, despite spending two months on the sidelines with a broken bone in his leg earlier this year.

"James has done a great job since he has come back from injury," said Powell.

"He started the season pretty well but has gone to another level in his last two performances and I'm confident he will continue to improve and play his best rugby over the next two years and afterwards."

The player himself was also delighted to commit his future to Cas.

"I'm extremely happy and ecstatic to sign this new deal with Castleford," he said.

"Growing up, it was my dream to play for the Tigers and to have played this long already for them is great, then to add another two years on top of that I'm in heaven.

"When I left the club a couple of years ago, I always wanted to come back but since leaving the club I've not only learnt a lot as a player but as a person and since I've come back I feel like I've been ready for the challenge and better for the club."