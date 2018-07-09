Best of the round: Magic McGuire, last-gasp Woods, and a tough start for Sinfield

Danny McGuire provided the individual performance of the round

A moment of magic from Josh Woods, a tough start for Kevin Sinfield and a first Hull KR hat-trick for Danny McGuire are among our big moments in the latest week of rugby league action...

Best game

Wigan and Warrington once again served up a classic clash, this time at the DW Stadium, with Friday's outcome decided in the final play of the game.

The Wolves trailed for most of the encounter but thought they had secured at least a point when former Wigan favourite Josh Charnley went over for a try four minutes from the end to tie the scores.

1:53 Highlights of Wigan's thrilling Super League victory over Warrington Highlights of Wigan's thrilling Super League victory over Warrington

However, full-back Stefan Ratchford was narrowly wide with the touchline conversion, and scrum-half Tyrone Roberts was off target with a drop goal attempt shortly thereafter before Woods - deputising for the injured George Williams - showed composure beyond his years to land a drop goal to hand bragging rights to the Warriors.

Best moment

The drop goal from 20-year-old Woods was a fitting end to a tense game, and an impressive act from such a young player in such a big game.

Best individual performance

A nod to Jake Trueman, who was instrumental in helping the Tigers dismantle Leeds at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle, as well as Darnell McIntosh who scored twice on his birthday to help the Giants to a comfortable win over Hull FC.

0:37 Danny McGuire grabs his first Hull KR hat-trick as the Robins put fifty on Salford Danny McGuire grabs his first Hull KR hat-trick as the Robins put fifty on Salford

But the performance of the round goes to Danny McGuire, who scored his first hat-trick for Hull KR as they hammered Salford to go 10th in the overall standings at a crucial time in the league .

Biggest hit

0:43 This hit on Jack Logan was our best of the round This hit on Jack Logan was our best of the round

This hit on Jack Logan almost looked to have cost Hull FC a try against Huddersfield, but it was ruled out due to a foot in touch. Either way, Logan felt the full force of the Huddersfield chasers as he was smashed off his feet at the John Smith's Stadium.

Toughest start

What a way for Kevin Sinfield to usher in a new era as Leeds' director of rugby. The Rhinos were thrashed 42-10 at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle, bringing Sinfield down to earth with a bump in just his third day in charge.

0:35 Kevin Sinfield MBE believes small changes are needed and that he now has the full picture following Leeds' 42-10 defeat to Castleford Tigers Kevin Sinfield MBE believes small changes are needed and that he now has the full picture following Leeds' 42-10 defeat to Castleford Tigers

"I have enjoyed the last two days," Sinfield said in the press conference after the loss. "I didn't enjoy the last 80 minutes if I'm honest but I've got the full picture now, I know exactly where we're at."

The Rhinos legend said he was not going to focus on what the defeat means for his club's season, instead directing his thoughts onto the next fixture.

Kevin Sinfield endured a tough start to his tenure as Leeds' director of rugby

"My focus is now Wakefield. I don't want the lads looking at the league table, I certainly won't be looking at it," he said.

"There are no easy answers, the answer to most of these things is hard work and making some sacrifices."

Championship League Leaders crowned

Toronto lifted the Championship League Leaders' shield after seeing off the Sheffield Eagles 68-4 in front of their jubilant home fans on Saturday.

0:35 Toronto Wolfpack lifted the 2018 Betfred Championship League Leaders' Shield after defeating Sheffield Eagles 68-4 at Lamport Stadium Toronto Wolfpack lifted the 2018 Betfred Championship League Leaders' Shield after defeating Sheffield Eagles 68-4 at Lamport Stadium

The Wolfpack secured the Shield with three rounds still to play, eight points ahead of their closest rivals Toulouse who failed to pick up a victory against the Broncos on the same day.

Competition for Qualifiers spots hotting up

The race for the top four is gaining huge momentum in the Championship. It was honours even in Toulouse as the French side drew 20-20 with London Broncos over the weekend, while Halifax recorded a 34-20 victory over rivals Featherstone, and Leigh defeated Batley Bulldogs 30-12 despite playing most of the game with 12 men.

It means that there are a mere three points separating the teams in second and sixth place in the standings - there is everything to play for at the top of the Championship with just three games to go!

Meanwhile, in League 1, the Coventry Bears recorded only their second win of the season, defeating London Skolars 24-20 on Saturday.