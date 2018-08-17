LISTEN: Golden Point - Ep 18: Next season's structure, Michael Carter on the show and the latest news.

Wakefield Trinity’s chairman Michael Carter joins the Golden Point team - Brian Carney, Jon Wells and Terry O'Connor - for another action-packed show.

Carter reflects on Wakefield Trinity's season to date and talks about the steps that the club needs to take in order to continue moving forwards.

The quartet discuss the potential structure for next season's competition and the routes that could be taken. The team also run the rule over the Man of Steel voting process.

Jenna Brooks brings you all of the news from the NRL including the latest on Ben Barba and Lachlan Coote.

Finally, after Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble accused the rest of the game of erecting road blocks in the Canadians' path to Super League, the Golden Point team and Carter share their responses to his comments.

Click here to listen to the full episode and subscribe to Super League Golden Point via iTunes.