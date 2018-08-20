Super 8s: Best of the Round

On Friday night Danny Brough achieved another milestone in his long career in the sport

Krisnan Inu provided the hit of the round in the second week of the Super 8s, while Danny Brough passed a personal milestone...

Game of the round

Hull KR bolstered their hopes of staying in Super League with an impressive 28-22 victory over Toronto at the Lamport Stadium.

The pressure was on Rovers heading to Canada after losing their opening Super 8s Qualifier to Salford last week.

But Tim Sheens' side responded in emphatic fashion by running in four tries to deny Championship winners Toronto a second consecutive success following their triumph at Halifax.

Rovers had relinquished a 14-6 half-time lead but Chris Atkin and Chris Clarkson touched down in a three-minute spell to ensure their side became the first in the top flight to win in Toronto.

Try of the round

The try of the round was scored in the game between Toulouse and Halifax, with the home side's Chris Centrone racing through, around, and between the Halifax defence to score what will no doubt be remembered as one of the tries of the season.

WOW, WHAT A TRY 😱😱😱



Surely a try of the season contender from @TOXIII winger Chris Centrone! pic.twitter.com/Gi3A6eAy2t — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) August 20, 2018

Individual performance of the round

Someone who could be singled out for this accolade is Joel Moon for his hat-trick against the Broncos on Sunday, but it's Jackson Hastings who gets the nod this week.

A week after Ian Watson's men won impressively at fellow Super League side Hull KR, they continued their fine form at the AJ Bell Stadium with two tries from Junior Sa'u and six goals from former Widnes winger Ed Chamberlain as they beat the Vikings.

Half-backs Hastings and Robert Lui were in excellent form for the home side, with one or the other having a hand in Salford's tries.

Ian Watson heaped praise on Jackson Hasting following Salford's win

Watson said: "Jackson is at a different level for us. He has fitted in as well as Michael Dobson did in previous years here, which is a big compliment.

"We spoke about making sure our attitude was right. We played as a team to get the result but there were obviously individuals who came to the fore on the back of that.

"Since Jacko (Hastings) came in, Rob (Robert Lui) has been freed up. We showed a lot of professionalism to get wins against two Super League teams."

Celebration of the round

0:37 What do you make of Mark Flanagan's try celebration? What do you make of Mark Flanagan's try celebration?

Mark Flanagan scored during Salford's win, but couldn't quite get the Dele Alli celebration right!

Stat of the round

During the last round against Hull FC, Huddersfield's Danny Brough moved into seventh in the all-time points scorer list, replacing Cyril Kellett.

Danny Brough moved up to 7th in the all-time points scorers list last night for @GiantsRL 🙌🙌🙌



How much higher do you think he'll go? pic.twitter.com/xThXu2tfEX — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) August 18, 2018

The Giants man is just nine points behind Mick Nanyn in sixth spot. An impressive feat for someone who has given so much to the sport over the years, congratulations to Danny!

Hit of the round

They don't come much bigger than this. Junior Sa'u ran into Krisnan Inu and was absolutely smashed, but credit to the Salford man, he took it with a smile!