Super 8s: Best of the Round
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 20/08/18 6:21pm
Krisnan Inu provided the hit of the round in the second week of the Super 8s, while Danny Brough passed a personal milestone...
Game of the round
Hull KR bolstered their hopes of staying in Super League with an impressive 28-22 victory over Toronto at the Lamport Stadium.
The pressure was on Rovers heading to Canada after losing their opening Super 8s Qualifier to Salford last week.
But Tim Sheens' side responded in emphatic fashion by running in four tries to deny Championship winners Toronto a second consecutive success following their triumph at Halifax.
Rovers had relinquished a 14-6 half-time lead but Chris Atkin and Chris Clarkson touched down in a three-minute spell to ensure their side became the first in the top flight to win in Toronto.
Try of the round
The try of the round was scored in the game between Toulouse and Halifax, with the home side's Chris Centrone racing through, around, and between the Halifax defence to score what will no doubt be remembered as one of the tries of the season.
WOW, WHAT A TRY 😱😱😱— Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) August 20, 2018
Surely a try of the season contender from @TOXIII winger Chris Centrone! pic.twitter.com/Gi3A6eAy2t
Individual performance of the round
Someone who could be singled out for this accolade is Joel Moon for his hat-trick against the Broncos on Sunday, but it's Jackson Hastings who gets the nod this week.
A week after Ian Watson's men won impressively at fellow Super League side Hull KR, they continued their fine form at the AJ Bell Stadium with two tries from Junior Sa'u and six goals from former Widnes winger Ed Chamberlain as they beat the Vikings.
Half-backs Hastings and Robert Lui were in excellent form for the home side, with one or the other having a hand in Salford's tries.
Watson said: "Jackson is at a different level for us. He has fitted in as well as Michael Dobson did in previous years here, which is a big compliment.
"We spoke about making sure our attitude was right. We played as a team to get the result but there were obviously individuals who came to the fore on the back of that.
"Since Jacko (Hastings) came in, Rob (Robert Lui) has been freed up. We showed a lot of professionalism to get wins against two Super League teams."
Celebration of the round
Mark Flanagan scored during Salford's win, but couldn't quite get the Dele Alli celebration right!
Stat of the round
During the last round against Hull FC, Huddersfield's Danny Brough moved into seventh in the all-time points scorer list, replacing Cyril Kellett.
Danny Brough moved up to 7th in the all-time points scorers list last night for @GiantsRL 🙌🙌🙌— Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) August 18, 2018
How much higher do you think he'll go? pic.twitter.com/xThXu2tfEX
The Giants man is just nine points behind Mick Nanyn in sixth spot. An impressive feat for someone who has given so much to the sport over the years, congratulations to Danny!
Hit of the round
They don't come much bigger than this. Junior Sa'u ran into Krisnan Inu and was absolutely smashed, but credit to the Salford man, he took it with a smile!