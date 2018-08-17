Leeds Rhinos prop Mitch Garbutt out for rest of season

Mitch Garbutt has undergone surgery to be fully fit for the 2019 campaign

Leeds prop Mitch Garbutt has become the second Rhinos player to be ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The former Brisbane Broncos forward has been forced to sit out their last two games with the injury and Garbutt has now been operated on in order to ensure he is fully fit for 2019.

"Mitch is done for the year which is really unfortunate for him and the team," said Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

"He has been playing with pain all year in his knee and we opted to get it sorted with surgery.

"Once the surgeon has gone in, there has been a fair bit to repair work that was needed and that will mean Mitch is out for a couple of months as he recovers.

"It is really tough for him because he is big part of our squad but I know he will come back even stronger now we have got the issue sorted."

England international Ryan Hall has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Leeds face London Broncos in Ealing on Sunday in the second round of matches in the Qualifiers Super 8s.