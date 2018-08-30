LISTEN: Golden Point - Catalans Dragons, NRL Grand Final & Wolves' PDRL World Club Challenge win

On the latest episode of Super League Golden Point, the team discuss all of the latest news and talking points from the Challenge Cup, NRL and PDRL World Club Challenge.

Brian Carney is joined by Jon Wells and Phil Clarke to first look over the Catalans Dragons' history-making Challenge Cup win against Warrington Wolves last week at Wembley, speaking to victorious coach Steve McNamara.

The Dragons saw off the Wolves 20-14 to win the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, becoming the first non-British winners in the competition's 121-year history - and that after the French club had been 40 minutes away from Super League relegation 11 months ago.

The team then look towards the race for the NRL Grand Final and chat over Warrington's victory against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the inaugural PDRL World Club Challenge match at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Hear the thoughts of Carney, Wells and Clarke in full below...

