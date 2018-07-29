Super League best of the round: Jermaine McGillvary strikes again

Jermaine McGillvary does it again, Robins edge Hull and woe for Leeds Rhinos in this week's best of the round.

Performance of the weekend

Jermaine McGillvary made it two hat-tricks in as many weeks when he crossed for another trio of scores for Huddersfield in their 40-28 win over Wakefield.

1:39 The Robins edged victory over city rivals Hull FC The Robins edged victory over city rivals Hull FC

Again it was an effort very much in the style of last week, executed with great strength and positioning with very few inches to spare.

Try of the Round

Quentin Laulu-Togagae continued his blistering form with a stunning length-of-the-field effort in Castleford's 52-24 win over Widnes.

The former Sheffield player hit the line at pace from Widnes' restart and demonstrated great awareness on the run to continue a move that he finished with ease under the sticks, at the opposite end from where he started.

Hit of weekend

There's nothing like a derby to bring out that extra dollop of bang and wallop and the Hull meeting didn't disappoint. There was a real defensive edge to this one and a shuddering collection of collisions to accompany FC's 20-16 win.

And from our vantage points, Scott Taylor's hit on Hull KR's Ben Crooks was eye-watering.

Rhino's retreat resumes

2:15 Jermaine McGillvary shows his class with another hat-trick in Huddersfield 40-28 win at Wakefield Jermaine McGillvary shows his class with another hat-trick in Huddersfield 40-28 win at Wakefield

Within the space of a few months, Leeds has been made to feel like a shadow of its former self. The void of a run of victories is now starting to feel like its being compounded by the absence of the kind of leadership needed to arrest the tide following their 38-22 loss on the road to Salford.

Eye-catching debut

Salford's new playmaker - and former Manley star - Jackson Hastings scored a try and had a hand in two others as the Red Devils recovered from going behind in the second minute to a Brad Dwyer try in that victory over Leeds.

Playing like a man possessed, Hastings delivered a memorable performance.

Eagle eye

2:04 Inspired by new singing Jackson Hastings, Salford surged to a 38-22 win over Leeds Inspired by new singing Jackson Hastings, Salford surged to a 38-22 win over Leeds

This week the accolade goes to St Helens' Danny Richardson, who hit a nerveless kick from inside his own half to beat Warrington 14-12 at the death. It was the type of final play often associated with teams sharpening their champion focus.