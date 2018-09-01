Justin Holbrook says St Helens underestimated Wigan

St Helens were outscored by six tries to two against Wigan

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook says his side underestimated Wigan's desire as they suffered a 30-10 home defeat to their arch rivals.

Saints knew that a third derby victory of the season would have enabled them to clinch the League Leaders' Shield with four Super 8s fixtures to spare, but they were outplayed for most of the game.

Wigan never looked back after centre Dan Sarginson scored two first-half tries, although Saints winger Tom Makinson touched down in each half to give his side a glimmer of hope.

"It was definitely not good enough, that's obvious," said Holbrook. "We had some chances but we weren't good enough to take them.

"Full credit to Wigan, they were better than us in every area of the game. We'd beaten them twice and we underestimated how much they wanted to beat us.

"It was comprehensive in the end. We were all over the shop and every time they moved the ball around they looked threatening, whereas we looked disjointed and were just fumbling our way through the 80 minutes.

"At some stage hopefully we'll wrap it up. We're still sitting in a good spot but we want to make sure we play better. If we don't, we won't beat anyone.

"But you don't lose your ability to play. We got beat convincingly tonight and we'll accept that and move on."

Makinson's tries provided a highlight for the home side but full-back Ben Barba once more failed to ignite Saints' attack as he edges closer to a return to the NRL.

North Queensland are thought to be Barba's likely destination if the clubs can agree a transfer fee and Holbrook said he expected "something to be sorted soon".

Wigan's six-try victory, which clinched their place in the semi-finals, provided a fitting farewell for coach Shaun Wane, who was in charge of his last derby at St Helens as he prepares to leave rugby league at the end of the season.

"There was a bit of emotion," Wane said. "I've enjoyed coming here. I've had some hidings and some good wins. It's a myth I hate them, I have lot of respect for people here."

The Warriors have won all three Super 8s fixtures so far as they edge towards a home semi-final and Wane hailed the latest victory as the best of the year.

"We were good away to Catalans but this was a lot more intense and a more important game," he said.

"They threw down the gauntlet, saying they wanted the League Leaders' and a 3-0 whitewash.

"They will get the Leaders' Shield and they deserve it, they are a very good team, no question, that's what makes it so sweet. We put a game plan together and it worked.

"I'm happy with the way we're playing and were going to get players back."

Wigan lost full-back Sam Tomkins in the warm-up with a leg injury but Wane expects him to be fit for next Thursday's home game against Wakefield, live on Sky Sports Arena.