Super League: Super 8s semi-final picture almost complete

Warrington's Bryson Goodwin crosses for one of the five tries he scored against Hull

All the big talking points and game-changing moments from the from the latest round of Super 8s action...

Superb Wigan deny Saints

Wigan forced their rivals St Helens to put the champagne on ice after condemning them to a second successive home defeat in the Super League Super 8s.

Victory for table-topping Saints would have secured the League Leaders' Shield with four games to spare but the Warriors turned on the style to win 30-10 and secure their place in the semi-finals with a third win from three Super 8s fixtures.

Following what will be his last visit to St Helens as Wigan head coach, Shaun Wane said: "It was emotional. I've enjoyed coming here and we've had some good hidings and good wins so I think it's enjoyable.

"I have a lot of respect for people here but enjoy beating them as well!"

The Warriors were dealt a scare ahead of kick off with Sam Tomkins suffering a knee injury in the warm-up but he is expected to be fit for the team's next outing against Wakefield on Thursday.

How good was Goodwin?

Warrington bounced back from the heartbreak of their Challenge Cup final defeat with a ruthless 80-10 demolition of a Hull side in freefall.

The Wolves showed no sign of a hangover just five days after their Wembley loss as they romped to a 14-try victory that keeps them clear of fast-finishing Huddersfield, their next opponents in the Super 8s, in the chase for fourth spot.

Centre Bryson Goodwin bagged an incredible five tries, just one short of the Super League record held by Bradford winger Lesley Vainikolo.

However, it was a record-breaking day for Hull with the 80 points their defence leaked eclipsing their 76-18 loss to Huddersfield back in 2013. Hull's biggest ever defeat was the 71-0 loss to Bradford in 2005.

Gale blows through Catalans

Greg Eden's hat-trick and Luke Gale's return from a four-month injury lay-off inspired Castleford to a 36-4 victory over jaded Challenge Cup winners Catalans Dragons.

England half-back Gale, on his 100th appearance for the club and first since recovering from a fractured kneecap that sidelined him for 15 games, claimed pass assists for two of Castleford's first three tries as Daryl Powell's hosts led 18-0 at the break.

He had a hand in two more after the break and kicked six goals from seven attempts in a win that proved enough to secure a play-off semi-final for last season's Grand Final runners-up. Gale also featured in arguably the pick of the scores - a length of the field effort straight from a kick-off that was finished by Oliver Holmes.

Only an unlikely sequence of results over the last four Super 8s fixtures and a massive swing in points difference can now deny Castleford a top-four finish.

Huddersfield dealt hammer blow?

Huddersfield's hopes of reaching the semi-finals appear to be over after they slumped to a 42-16 home defeat to Wakefield.

The Giants, undefeated since their 37-10 loss at Hull KR on June 29, led 16-6 at the start of the second half, but their evening turned sour as Trinity stormed back with three tries in an 11-minute spell before pushing on to claim victory.

Tom Johnstone's brace took his season tally to 20 - just four behind the leading mark of Saints' Ben Barba.

Huddersfield now find themselves six points adrift of the top four and, with only four games to play and three of those away from their John Smith's Stadium home, with what appears very little hope of extending their season into the title-deciding play-offs.

Toronto back in the promotion hunt

Toronto are back on course for promotion after gaining a 34-22 win over London Broncos in the third round of the Super 8s Qualifiers.

The Wolfpack, who began their campaign with an away victory over Halifax, bounced back from their home defeat by Hull KR with a routine victory over the Broncos in front of a crowd of 7,557 at the Lamport Stadium.

The #Super8s Qualifiers table is shaping up after this weekend's action



How do you see it finishing? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6jjcPNYLIN — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) September 2, 2018

Salford moved clear at the top of the Qualifiers table after securing a third straight win and clinically dispatching Halifax 62-4 at the MBi Shay Stadium.

The Red Devils beat Hull KR and Widnes in their opening two fixtures and this third victory sees them take a significant step towards Super League survival.