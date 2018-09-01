Toronto 34-22 London: Toronto back in promotion hunt after win over Broncos

2:24 Toronto 34-22 London Broncos Toronto 34-22 London Broncos

Toronto are back on course for promotion after gaining a 34-22 win over London Broncos in the third round of the Super 8s Qualifiers.

The Wolfpack, who began their campaign with an away victory over Halifax, bounced back from their home defeat by Hull KR with a routine victory over the Broncos in front of a crowd of 7,557 at the Lamport Stadium.

Toronto, who had beaten London twice in the regular season, led 20-0 at half-time thanks to tries from Blake Wallace, Gareth O'Brien and Chase Stanley and four goals from the boot of O'Brien.

They added further tries through Josh McCrone and Mason Caton-Brown - his first for the club - to extend their advantage to 32-0 before the visitors staged a rally which brought them tries from Rhys Williams, Alex Walker, Ben Evans and Matt Davis - three of which were converted by Jarrod Sammut.

Both teams finished the game with 12 men after Sammut and Toronto forward Richard Whiting were sin-binned after coming to blows.