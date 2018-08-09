Shaun Edwards and Adrian Lam to appear on Friday's Golden Point Special with Brian Carney

Shaun Edwards and Adrian Lam will join Brian Carney for a Golden Point Special on Friday

Incoming Wigan Warriors coaches Shaun Edwards and Adrian Lam will join Brian Carney for a Super League Golden Point Special on Friday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Wednesday brought news that Wales rugby union defence coach Edwards will take over as Warriors head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, while Lam will take over from Shaun Wane on an interim basis next year.

Edwards has been apart of the Wales coaching set-up since 2008 alongside Warren Gatland, but spent the entirety of his professional playing career on the league side of things.

Shaun Edwards signs as Head Coach from 2020! 🍒⚪️🏉 pic.twitter.com/CGxcty3aN5 — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) August 8, 2018

0:29 Edwards is a Wigan legend, having played 467 times for the club between 1983 and 1997, winning eight Championships, nine Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges Edwards is a Wigan legend, having played 467 times for the club between 1983 and 1997, winning eight Championships, nine Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges

The 51-year-old began his playing career at Wigan, and went on to make more than 400 appearances for the club over a 14-year spell.

After his time with the Warriors, Edwards lined out for the London Broncos - over two spells - and the Bradford Bulls.

Meanwhile, Lam appeared more than 100 times for Wigan, with the former scrum-half part of their 2002 Challenge Cup winning team.

Adrian Lam takes over as Warriors Head Coach for 2019 season! 🍒⚪️🏉#Lamisback pic.twitter.com/vRLo7NKjuz — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) August 8, 2018

0:27 Lam thrived in Wigan Warriors colours between 2001 and 2004, playing 119 times and scoring 44 tries Lam thrived in Wigan Warriors colours between 2001 and 2004, playing 119 times and scoring 44 tries

"Shaun Edwards is a legendary figure in both codes of rugby as a supremely gifted player and as a highly successful Coach," Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan told the club's website.

"He is an inspirational figure, a born leader and a winner at everything he has turned his attention to. He also has Wigan Rugby League Club in his blood. We're delighted to have been able to bring Shaun back to the Club which he represented with such distinction."

Current Warriors head coach Shaun Wane is going the opposite direction to Edwards, as he takes up a role with Scotland Rugby Union

Lenagan added: "Adrian [Lam] won the hearts and minds of every Wigan fan during his time here as a player and he's coming to Wigan us as one of Australia's brightest and most respected coaches having coached the Papua New Guinea national team and with the Sydney Roosters. He's a great addition - one that myself, Kris Radlinski and Shaun Edwards are extremely enthused about.

"We all feel Adrian will have significant impact on the Wigan team before returning to Australia with the additional experience to be capable of taking up a Head Coach role there."

Tune into Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Friday to catch our Golden Point Special, featuring Shaun Edwards & Adrian Lam with Brian Carney.