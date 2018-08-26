Tony Gigot says Lance Todd Trophy award is payback to Catalans Dragons for sticking by him

Tony Gigot of Catalans Dragons poses with the trophy after the Challenge Cup Final win over Warrington Wolves.

Tony Gigot says his Lance Todd Trophy success is payback to the Catalans Dragons for staying loyal to him during his drugs ban.

The France international full-back was given a two-year suspension for a doping violation but retained the faith of club chairman Bernard Guasch and coach Steve McNamara and was brought straight back into the team when the ban was overturned earlier this year.

Gigot, who was forced to miss the 2017 World Cup, played a key role in the Perpignan-based side's resurgence in the second half of the regular Super League season and produced a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday's 20-14 Challenge Cup final win over Warrington.

"Bernard and Steve never stopped calling me," said Gigot. "They always believed there would some better times for me and it's a beautiful feeling now to give them this trophy.

"I needed to live that moment in my life to be a better guy. I've got a big chance to do what I love - play rugby league - and now when I play it's like playing my last game every weekend.

"I'm very proud to win the Lance Todd Trophy. I didn't realise because firstly I put the team in front of me. Everyone worked so hard today and played very well. All my team-mates deserve this trophy.

"It's a good moment for my family. I'm very proud that my parents will be able to tell their neighbours their son got man of the match."

Saturday's historic triumph marked the high point of a chequered career for Avignon-born Gigot, who was playing for part-timers London Skolars just four years ago.

"It's been a long, long journey for me," he added. "But I never stopped working or dreaming that I could be a good player for this team.

Steve McNamara (pictured) has been backed by Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch as the man to lead them to further glory

"I always believed in my dream and everything I dreamed happened. I gave everything to live this moment and it all happened for a reason now, I think.

"I'm not from Perpignan but I grew up a Catalans fan because they were the only [French] team in Super League and my heart is in the club."

Catalans chairman Guasch is hopeful the Challenge Cup triumph will spur them on to further success with McNamara in charge.

"I have found the right coach for the Catalans Dragons," said Guasch. "I always trusted Steve, in all the talks we have every Monday he has always been honest.

"He will improve the team for next season and they will compete for many more years and bring maybe more trophies now.

"I'd like to thank all the directors of the Super League who 13 years ago trusted us and made the choice to invite us into the competition."