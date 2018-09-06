Hull KR winger Justin Carney to return to Australia

Justin Carney is returning to Australia to be closer to his family

Hull KR winger Justin Carney will return to Australia at the end of the Super League season, the club have announced.

The 30-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign, is understood to have rejected a new deal at the club to return to his homeland to move closer to his family after six years in Super League.

Carney, who spent three years at Castleford before joining Salford for the 2016 season, plans to retire from professional rugby league, but could remain involved in the sport in some capacity.

The winger announced his decision during Thursday's press conference, with the Robins writing on their official Twitter account: "Justin will return home and give back to the country communities that gave him so much at the start of his career.

Carney joined Hull KR halfway through the 2017 season

"(He) admits he's had a lot of offers of various employment and could stay in the sport at some level, but his priority is to be closer to his kids.

"He's planning to retire from pro rugby league and return home to be closer to family. (He) says he's enjoyed most of his career, but the time is right to step down and leave it to young, hungry guys like Will Oakes and Elliot Wallis with international potential.

"We'll be sad to see him go but understand his reasons for departing the club. He's determined to end on a high over these next four weeks."

Carney joined the Robins halfway through the 2017 season to be reunited with former Salford director of rugby Tim Sheens at KCOM Craven Park, and has scored six tries in 21 appearances.