New Zealand say they won't play England in Denver next June

New Zealand will not travel to Denver to play England next June and have pencilled in a game against Tonga instead.

The New Zealand Rugby League [NZRL] has yet to receive full payment from promoter Jason Moore for their 36-18 defeat to England in the US on June 23.

The nations are due to play again in the States in June 2019 and 2020 but NZRL chief executive Greg Peters says the Kiwis will not be returning next year, with the 2020 Test also unlikely to take place.

"We're not going to Denver in 2019, I can assure you of that," said Peters.

"We've tried to engage with him [Moore] without success. We've reserved all of our rights under the contract and have contractual remedies for breach.

"It's a US entity that we're contracted with so we need to consider our options given some of those challenges."

Meanwhile, world champions Australia will play a Test match against Tonga in Auckland next month.

The October 20 fixture at Mount Smart stadium comes a week after the Kangaroos face New Zealand at the same venue.

Tonga will then return to New Zealand next June to play the Kiwis.

