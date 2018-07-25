Derek Beaumont to quit Leigh Centurions after failing to earn Super League spot

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont is set to leave the club

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont will quit the club following their failure to win back their place in Super League

As the Centurions cut their losses with the sale of their best players, Beaumont says he is hoping the club can find a new buyer before the end of the season.

Relegated following defeat in the Million-Pound Game last September, Leigh began their Championship campaign as favourites for promotion but failed to recover from a disastrous start and, with just one game left of the regular season, have conceded defeat.

In a statement, Beaumont said: "It was with a heavy heart and tear in my eye that the realisation sunk in that we would not make the Qualifiers.

"I have said publicly on numerous occasions and privately to the group that my position as owner of the club would become untenable should that happen.

"The club will receive circa £200k in 2019 from £1.25m this year and circa £1.7m in 2017 and that is a drop too far to sustain the club in its current form.

Some Centurion players have already left the club

"To that end I must act in the best interests of the club's ability to survive going forward and in the short term to fulfil this season's fixtures and also to reduce its commitments to make it more attractive to any party that may express an interest in taking it forward.

"This week is deadline week and therefore an ideal opportunity for players to be able to secure their futures elsewhere and at the same time reduce the club's obligations.

4:21 Highlights of Leeds Rhinos’ 52-22 victory over Leigh Centurions in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final Highlights of Leeds Rhinos’ 52-22 victory over Leigh Centurions in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final

"I am committed to ensuring the club reaches the end of the season and hope during that time a new investor or group of investors can be attracted to take the club forward.

"I apologise to our loyal fans and sponsors for this failing which ultimately has to rest with me."

Beaumont had invited his players to look for new clubs ahead of Friday's transfer deadline and it is thought at least seven players have so far secured moves.