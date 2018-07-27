Salford 38-22 Leeds: Jackson Hastings impresses on debut as Red Devils storm past Rhinos

Niall Evalds scored twice as Jackson Hastings pulled the Salford strings against Leeds

Jackson Hastings enjoyed a debut to remember as he inspired Salford to a 38-22 Betfred Super League victory over Leeds Rhinos at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The former Manly half-back was involved in everything during a devastating opening stint which saw the Red Devils race into a 22-6 lead before having forward Lee Mossop sent off for a headbutt in the 20th minute.

Hastings scored a try and had a hand in two others as Salford recovered from going behind in the second minute to a Brad Dwyer try which was converted by Liam Sutcliffe.

What followed was as good a spell as struggling Salford have produced all season. With Hastings running the show, Ian Watson's men scored four tries in 11 minutes.

Lee Mossop was red carded after 20 minutes, but Salford still won well

Robert Lui set up Ryan Lannon for a barge over the line before Hastings broke superbly and sent Niall Evalds racing clear.

Hastings was quickest to react to a kick-through which caused havoc in the Leeds defence then Chamberlain crossed on the right flank.

With Chamberlain kicking three goals from four attempts, Salford led 22-6 with only 19 minutes played.

However Salford were reduced to 12 men when Mossop was red-carded for a headbutt and Leeds took immediate advantage of the extra man, with Sutcliffe scoring a try he also converted.

On the stroke of half-time, Lui spied his chance and got through a gap for a try which Chamberlain could not convert but Salford deserved their 26-12 half-time lead.

These teams will do battle again in the Super 8 Qualifiers and both came into the game with just one win in their last six.

Leeds had new signing Jordan Thompson on debut following his move from Championship side Leigh Centurions but they looked short on ideas, even when facing 12 men.

Joel Moon's mazy run gave Tom Briscoe room to score on the right edge in the 55th minute though Sutcliffe was unable to add the conversion.

Further tries from Evalds and Josh Jones sealed victory for Ian Watson's men with Matt Parcell adding a late consolation for Leeds.