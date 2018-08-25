Argentina 32-19 South Africa: Pumas stun Boks in Mendoza

South Africa's Malcolm Marx (L) is tackled by Argentina's Gonzalo Bertranou

Nicholas Sanchez produced a marvellous display to guide Argentina to a 32-19 win over South Africa in Mendoza on Saturday.

The win ended an 11-match losing streak in the Rugby Championship as Sanchez starred for the Pumas, scoring 17 points in the first half as they built a 27-7 half-time lead at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

South Africa, who triumphed 34-21 when the teams met in Durban last weekend, dominated the second half but could only outscore Argentina by two tries to one.

More to follow...