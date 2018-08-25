Other matches

Sat 25th August

Rugby Championship

  • Argentina vs South Africa
  • 8:10pm Saturday 25th August
FT

Argentina 32

Tries: Delguy (18,23), Sanchez (27), Moyano (46)
Conversions: Sanchez (20,24,28)
Penalties: Sanchez (5)
Drop-Goals: Sanchez (37)

South Africa 19

Tries: Kolisi (14), Mapoe (48,65)
Conversions: Pollard (15,49)

Report

Argentina 32-19 South Africa: Pumas stun Boks in Mendoza

Last Updated: 25/08/18 10:12pm

South Africa's Malcolm Marx (L) is tackled by Argentina's Gonzalo Bertranou
Nicholas Sanchez produced a marvellous display to guide Argentina to a 32-19 win over South Africa in Mendoza on Saturday.

The win ended an 11-match losing streak in the Rugby Championship as Sanchez starred for the Pumas, scoring 17 points in the first half as they built a 27-7 half-time lead at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

South Africa, who triumphed 34-21 when the teams met in Durban last weekend, dominated the second half but could only outscore Argentina by two tries to one.

More to follow...

