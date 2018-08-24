Argentina v South Africa: Five talking points ahead of the Rugby Championship match in Mendoza

1:02 Springboks' Round One win Springboks' Round One win

Five talking points as South Africa travel to Mendoza to take on Argentina in the second round of the Rugby Championship, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 8pm on Saturday.

First real away test for Springboks

Rassie Erasmus faces his first major away challenge as South Africa head to the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, in Mendoza.

Eben Etsebeth on the charge for South Africa

Granted, Erasmus's first game in charge of the Springboks was that ill-conceived game against Wales in Washington where both sides fielded experimental sides with the Boks losing 20-22.

However, the time for experimenting is over as they head to Argentina with an almost full-strength side as they look to build on their win in Durban. There is a lot of talk about how tough Mendoza will be - yes the fans will bring their usual pride and passion, but it will be nothing compared to what awaits them on the field at the Suncorp Stadium where they will take on Australia and in Wellington where they will face the All Blacks.

The Springboks were far from perfect in Durban and they would have worked hard on key areas to make sure they make the most of their chances. Their forwards were impressive in the opening game - and they will once again need to dominate their opposition to dampen the emotion that a home game brings for the Pumas.

Argentina vs South Africa Live on

If South Africa want to be taken as serious contenders for the All Blacks and Australia once again, then they have to show they can produce the goods away from home.

Set-piece

Franco Mostert was at his aerial best for the boks against England

The lineout for both sides in Durban was a shambles - South Africa lost three while Argentina lost five - not acceptable at this level. Malcolm Marx and Agustin Creevy are world-class hookers and the work they do around the pitch - especially with their carries and turnover prowess - is extraordinary. However, they need to improve their arrows - especially when the driving maul from the line-out is such a potent weapon for both sides.

Guido Petti looks to get past Francois Louw and Faf de Klerk (L)

The good news for Marx is that his Lions team-mate Franco Mostert is back to call the lineouts while the experience of Tomas Lavanini should help Creevy. That is if the second rower can stay on long enough, after all he did set a new Pumas record for the most number of yellow cards last year.

South Africa bossed the scrum and will be looking to exert even more pressure this weekend. Their intensity fell off a bit when replacements were made but Erasmus has opted for Wilco Louw on the bench in the place of Thomas du Toit in a bid to keep the pressure on for the full 80 minutes.

Tendai Mtawarira looks to offload for South Africa

Pumas coach Mario Ledesma joked that the only way his team could stop the rampaging Springbok pack was if some of the bok forwards got sick. However the Pumas are a proud scrummaging nation and no doubt the scrum machine has taken a fair old beating this week.

Slow starts and missed chances

Slow starts seem to be the norm with South Africa these days - they were guilty of it against England and, despite plenty of talking, did the same against Argentina.

Flanker Pablo Matera charges for the line for Argentina

Being able to fight back and go onto win shows plenty of character but it is a big concern with Australia and New Zealand waiting in the wings.

The Pumas will be looking to get off to another fine start - if they do, the Springboks may just find a comeback in front of a hostile crowd a tougher nut to crack.

Both sides were guilty of not taking their chances when they had them. South Africa certainly dominated the possession and territory but could not turn that into points. Their backs were guilty of kicking the ball too often - especially in the strike zone.

Scrum-half Faf de Klerk had his moments but took the wrong option on numerous occasion and his partnership with Handre Pollard did not look as fluid as it should be. In Mendoza, both sides will need to make their scoring opportunities count.

Breakdown

The Pumas really attacked this area - especially in the second half - and will need to do it again to slow down South Africa's ball. Pumas flankers Pablo Matera and Marcos Kremer both made our team of the week with their exploits and will be looking to raise that intensity on Saturday.

South Africa will want Louw to carry more in Mendoza

South Africa's backrow looked a little rusty and disjointed with Francois Louw and Warren Whitley having their first Springboks games under Erasmus. While Louw was a threat at the breakdown and good in defence, the Springboks will want to see more of him with ball in hand. Whitley will also need to show up a bit more - especially at the breakdown and linking up with his backs.

Kicking woes

Plenty of kicking practice for Pollard this week

The Boks may have won the war in Durban, but fly-half Handre Pollard lost the kicking and tactical battle against Nicolas Sanchez. Pollard is still a classy operator and it is right that Erasmus has stuck with him as his first choice fly-half.

However, it was a poor day at the office for Pollard in Durban. He missed five out of seven kicks and also looked extremely hesitant with ball in hand.

He did show glimpses of his talent and has the potential to be of the great Springbok No'10s, but South Africa desperately need him to take control and boss the game. An influential performance on Saturday will do wonders not only for his confidence but for the Springboks as well.

Teams

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Facundo Bosch,17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Frans Malherbe showing off his incredible ball skills after Springbok training in Buenos Aires. @MTNza @Official_Bozza @ASICS_ZA pic.twitter.com/Het9mWJpaq — South African Rugby (@Springboks) August 23, 2018

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Francois Louw, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 8 Warren Whiteley.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Embrose Papier,22 Lionel Mapoe,23 Damian Willemse