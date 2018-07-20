Waratahs v Highlanders: Super Rugby quarter-final Sky Live preview

Will Waisake Naholo or Taqele Naiyaravoro be able to fire their sides to a Super Rugby semi-final?

We take a look at the key battle to look out for, pre-match thoughts and the dangermen ahead of Waratahs v Highlanders, live on Sky Sports Action.

With the Hurricanes having booked their place in Super Rugby's final four already, three spots are still to be decided - one of which will come from Saturday's meeting between the Waratahs and Highlanders in Sydney.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the Sharks travel to face the Crusaders, live on Sky Sports Action from 8.15am, and the Lions will host the Jaguares, live on Sky Sports Action from 2pm.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Waratahs v Highlanders...

Dangermen

On the Waratahs side, they have some of the most lethal backs in the world at their disposal.

Full-back Israel Folau is perhaps the finest exponent of claiming a high ball in the sport, with his pace, power and finishing ability marking him out as a major threat to any opposition team. In 2017, he finished second only to All Black Beauden Barrett in the World Rugby Player of the Year rankings.

Israel Folau has proven to be one of the best backs in world rugby

So far this year in Super rugby, nobody has scored more tries than Waratahs wing Taqele Naiyaravoro. The big man has notched 15 scores, made 39 clean breaks and beat 61 defenders. He is a serious handful.

Elsewhere in the backs, Kurtley Beale has established himself as one of the premier centres on the world stage. Immensely creative and lightning quick, his relationship with Bernard Foley for club and country has proved a fruitful one.

Scrum-half Aaron Smith always poses a threat when he's on the park

On the Highlanders side, full-back Ben Smith and scrum-half Aaron Smith are two of the best in the world in their respective positions and seasoned Test performers.

Waisake Naholo is another blockbuster of a winger, while No 8 Luke Whitelock has really come into his own this year - nobody has made more tackles in Super Rugby than the forward's 197. The 'Tahs must ensure he does not take a stranglehold of proceedings.

Luke Whitelock has really stood out for the Highlanders in 2018

Key Battle

Both are mentioned above, and the head-to-head clash of Naiyaravoro down the Waratahs left and Naholo down the Highlanders right could produce some serious fireworks.

Nobody has more tries than Taqele Naiyaravoro in Super Rugby this year

Whichever of those two proves the more clinical, destructive and more difficult to contain will likely have a say in the final result.

Naholo has nine Super Rugby tries in 2018 and is one of the best finishers around

Other key battles which are worth keeping an eye on are the full-back meeting of Folau and Ben Smith, and the fly-half battle between Foley and Lima Sopoaga. Who will be able to control and dictate proceedings the better?

Previous meetings

Waratahs 41-12 Highlanders, Allianz Stadium, May 19 2018, Round 14

The last meeting between the two sides was just two months ago in May - their only clash of 2018 ahead of Saturday's quarter-final.

The Waratahs put their Kiwi counterparts to the sword at the Allianz Stadium - the same venue for Saturday's clash - after Tevita Nabura saw red for inexplicably kicking an opponent in the face while in the air.

Folau and Naiyaravoro each scored two tries, in addition to Curtis Rona and Lalakai Foketi efforts. For the Highlanders, Elliot Dixon and Ash Dixon scored a try each, but it was a thoroughly underwhelming day and one they will hope to avenge.

What's been said

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson: "The Highlanders are a very clever team, trying different stuff and exciting to watch.

"A lot of our preparation has been about how to prevent that.

"We have an excellent attack and for us we need to ensure that our defence is solid and making sure that we don't concede tries as well."

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger: "These are the opportunities the guys work hard all year for and there are no second chances.

"It's simply about putting our best performance on the field on Saturday.

"The Waratahs are a quality side playing at home which presents an awesome challenge for our guys, but like I said, these are the games we love to play."

Form

Waratahs: LWWWL

Since that heavy victory over the Highlanders in May, the Waratahs have won three Super Rugby games and lost two from five fixtures, beating the Reds, Rebels and Sunwolves but losing to the Chiefs and, in their most recent outing, the Brumbies.

Highlanders: WWLLW

Like their opponents, the Highlanders have won three and lost two from their last five games. Having bounced back from that drubbing by the 'Tahs with wins over the Reds and Hurricanes, they then lost to the Chiefs and the Crusaders before beating the Rebels most recently.

Team News

Waratahs: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Alex Newsome, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Bernard Foley (c), 9 Nick Phipps; 1 Tom Robertson, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Jed Holloway, 5 Rob Simmons, 6 Ned Hanigan, 7 Michael Wells, 8 Will Miller.

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Paddy Ryan, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Brad Wilkin, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Cam Clark.

Highlanders: 15 Ben Smith (c), 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 2 Liam Coltman, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 5 Tom Franklin, 6 Liam Squire, 7 James Lentjes, 8 Luke Whitelock.

Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Kalolo Tuiloma, 19 Shannon Frizell, 20 Elliot Dixon, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Matt Faddes.

Referee: Angus Gardner (AUS).