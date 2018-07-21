Waratahs 30-23 Highlanders: Bernard Foley inspires second-half fightback

2:41 Highlights from Sydney where the Waratahs stunned the Highlanders with a second-half comeback Highlights from Sydney where the Waratahs stunned the Highlanders with a second-half comeback

Bernard Foley scored two of Waratahs' three second-half tries as they overturned a 17-point deficit to beat the Highlanders 30-23 in a thrilling Super Rugby quarter-final.

The Waratahs were trailing 23-6 when Waisake Naholo was yellow-carded for two successive high tackles as the Highlanders scrambled back in defence.

Foley, who ended with 25 points, and Israel Folau crossed as the home side turned their deficit into a 27-23 lead they managed to extend.

They held on despite being reduced to 14 men for the final eight minutes after replacement prop Paddy Ryan was sin-binned.

Naholo and Rob Thompson scored first-half tries for the Highlanders, who looked set to become the third Kiwi side to qualify for the semi-finals after the Crusaders and Hurricanes booked their places in the last four.

Fly-half Lima Sopoaga had a hand in setting up Naholo and Thompson's tries and he added three penalties, while the Waratahs managed just two Foley penalties during the opening period.

The Highlanders continued to dominate in the second half and hammered away without success until winger Taqele Naiyaravoro made a crucial intercept on his own tryline which ended up turning the game on its head.

The Waratahs scored three tries while Naholo was in the bin and a late Foley penalty set up a Super Rugby semi-final with the Lions in Johannesburg next weekend.