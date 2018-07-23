Roger Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup in Toronto
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 23/07/18 7:02pm
Roger Federer has withdrawn from next month's Rogers Cup in Toronto as the 36-year-old continues to carefully manage his schedule.
The world No 2 announced on Monday that he will miss the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event, which is held from August 6-12, live on Sky Sports Arena.
Federer said in a statement: "I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer.
"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans but unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year.
"I wish the tournament every success and am sorry to miss it."