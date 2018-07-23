Roger Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup in Toronto

Roger Federer will miss next month's tournament in Toronto

Roger Federer has withdrawn from next month's Rogers Cup in Toronto as the 36-year-old continues to carefully manage his schedule.

The world No 2 announced on Monday that he will miss the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event, which is held from August 6-12, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Live ATP Masters Tennis Live on

Federer said in a statement: "I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer.

"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans but unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year.

"I wish the tournament every success and am sorry to miss it."