Tennis News

News

Roger Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup in Toronto

Last Updated: 23/07/18 7:02pm

Roger Federer will miss next month's tournament in Toronto
Roger Federer will miss next month's tournament in Toronto

Roger Federer has withdrawn from next month's Rogers Cup in Toronto as the 36-year-old continues to carefully manage his schedule.

The world No 2 announced on Monday that he will miss the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event, which is held from August 6-12, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Live ATP Masters Tennis

August 6, 2018, 4:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Federer said in a statement: "I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer.

"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans but unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year.

"I wish the tournament every success and am sorry to miss it."

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK